$197.93 Million in Sales Expected for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) to post sales of $197.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Archrock’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $196.70 million and the highest is $199.16 million. Archrock reported sales of $245.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Archrock will report full year sales of $872.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $869.90 million to $874.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $805.16 million, with estimates ranging from $801.62 million to $808.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Archrock.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Archrock had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $205.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.53 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AROC. Capital One Financial downgraded Archrock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

In other Archrock news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,814 shares in the company, valued at $562,462.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 54.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 367,917 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 130,276 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 81.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,460 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 103,823 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 138.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,847 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 36.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,323 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 3.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,791 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AROC opened at $8.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -45.58 and a beta of 2.77. Archrock has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $10.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.85.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

