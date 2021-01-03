1irstcoin Trading 21.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 41.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $34.19 million and $78,347.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 1irstcoin token can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00002962 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Instant Bitex and Token Store.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00124329 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 106.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.82 or 0.00786928 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00032304 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000155 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00015013 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,968,103 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

1irstcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

