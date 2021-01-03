$2.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) will announce $2.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.17 billion. Bausch Health Companies posted sales of $2.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year sales of $7.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $7.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.29 billion to $8.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BHC has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.43.

In related news, insider William D. Humphries sold 114,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $2,266,272.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 349,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,936,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William D. Humphries sold 13,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $268,204.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,848.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,624. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 32.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 41.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 47,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 62.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BHC traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,938,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,639. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.01.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

