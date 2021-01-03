$2.30 Million in Sales Expected for Myomo, Inc. (NYSE:MYO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Myomo, Inc. (NYSE:MYO) will announce $2.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Myomo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.59 million and the lowest is $2.00 million. Myomo posted sales of $1.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Myomo will report full year sales of $6.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.79 million to $6.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.53 million, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $14.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Myomo.

Myomo (NYSE:MYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 million. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 137.85% and a negative net margin of 237.59%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Colliers Securities lifted their price target on Myomo from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Roth Capital upgraded Myomo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

MYO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.63. Myomo has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

