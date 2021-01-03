$2.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will post $2.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.40 billion. Advance Auto Parts posted sales of $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year sales of $10.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.07 billion to $10.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.08 billion to $10.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Advance Auto Parts.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAP. BNP Paribas began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Argus lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised Advance Auto Parts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.30.

Shares of NYSE AAP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.51. The company had a trading volume of 621,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,864. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $71.33 and a 12 month high of $170.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2,875.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,555,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,310 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 193.3% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after purchasing an additional 362,500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter valued at $46,706,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 775.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 286,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,847,000 after purchasing an additional 253,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 67.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 583,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,609,000 after purchasing an additional 234,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.