$2.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) to report sales of $2.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Altice USA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.55 billion and the lowest is $2.52 billion. Altice USA posted sales of $2.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year sales of $9.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.87 billion to $9.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.07 billion to $10.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.26). Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark increased their price objective on Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Altice USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.69.

Shares of NYSE ATUS traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.87. 6,317,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,028,675. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average of $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.71 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $35,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,069,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,132,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Altice USA during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

