$250.87 Million in Sales Expected for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will announce $250.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $247.84 million and the highest is $256.10 million. Sterling Bancorp reported sales of $264.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full-year sales of $992.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $988.16 million to $996.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $986.22 million, with estimates ranging from $970.77 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sterling Bancorp.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $246.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.65 million.

STL has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.92.

STL stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,648,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,873. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.09. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $21.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $64,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,714.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 142,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 29,169 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 138,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 85,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $413,000. 82.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sterling Bancorp (STL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.