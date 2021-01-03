$256.80 Million in Sales Expected for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) will announce $256.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $260.09 million. Enphase Energy posted sales of $210.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year sales of $766.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $760.50 million to $769.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $178.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.79 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENPH. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $99.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.94.

Shares of ENPH opened at $175.47 on Friday. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $189.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.09, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 5,932 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $587,327.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 243,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,155,568.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 3,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $431,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,853 shares of company stock worth $37,435,421. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 36.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,033,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,076,443,000 after buying an additional 3,492,489 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 34.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,670,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,576,000 after buying an additional 2,730,873 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 15.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,177,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,165,000 after buying an additional 1,387,245 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 27.5% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,188,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,931,000 after buying an additional 904,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 19.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,779,000 after buying an additional 435,840 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

