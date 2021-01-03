$278.20 Million in Sales Expected for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will announce $278.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Interface’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $278.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $278.00 million. Interface posted sales of $339.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Interface had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 29.22%. The firm had revenue of $278.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TILE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Interface from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.58.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Interface by 417.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interface during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Interface during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Interface during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Interface during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TILE stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.50. 571,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,944. Interface has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $17.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.02 million, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.80.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

