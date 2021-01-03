$3.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to announce $3.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.45 billion. Leidos reported sales of $2.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year sales of $12.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.40 billion to $12.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.77 billion to $14.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.31.

Shares of LDOS opened at $105.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. Leidos has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.48.

In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,911 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $681,770.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,671.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Leidos by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 4.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Leidos by 10.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 83.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

