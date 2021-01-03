$33.57 Million in Sales Expected for Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) will post sales of $33.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.12 million. Reliant Bancorp reported sales of $19.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full year sales of $124.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $123.67 million to $125.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $131.19 million, with estimates ranging from $126.14 million to $135.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $36.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RBNC. ValuEngine raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RBNC traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.62. 13,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,460. Reliant Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $23.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In related news, insider Kim York bought 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,832.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,495 shares of company stock valued at $82,223. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 113.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 39,430 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $628,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 20.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 13.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

