$33.63 Million in Sales Expected for Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will report sales of $33.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.43 million and the highest is $33.82 million. Dynagas LNG Partners reported sales of $34.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $135.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.85 million to $136.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $129.39 million, with estimates ranging from $124.41 million to $134.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.46 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 13.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.63.

Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,692 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.68% of Dynagas LNG Partners worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

