$37.46 Million in Sales Expected for Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MWK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MWK) to post sales of $37.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.54 million. Mohawk Group posted sales of $25.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Group will report full year sales of $180.05 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mohawk Group.

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $58.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.96 million.

MWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Mohawk Group in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised Mohawk Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Mohawk Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Mohawk Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,605,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,043,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,927,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Group by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 61,025 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000.

Shares of MWK opened at $17.21 on Friday. Mohawk Group has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.23.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

