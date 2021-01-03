$436.13 Million in Sales Expected for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) to post sales of $436.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $420.90 million and the highest is $451.36 million. Credit Acceptance posted sales of $385.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $13.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $7.87. The firm had revenue of $426.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.56 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 25.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.89 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CACC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC traded up $4.83 on Tuesday, hitting $346.14. 79,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.17. Credit Acceptance has a 12 month low of $199.00 and a 12 month high of $539.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 23.45 and a quick ratio of 23.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 270.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 61.3% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the second quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

