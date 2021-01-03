$455.95 Million in Sales Expected for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) will post $455.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Boston Beer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $426.80 million and the highest is $485.09 million. The Boston Beer reported sales of $301.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Boston Beer.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.27. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. The Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on SAM shares. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $977.00 to $1,142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $863.45.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.21, for a total transaction of $8,748,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.50, for a total value of $2,448,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $368,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,782 shares of company stock worth $72,541,380 over the last 90 days. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Boston Beer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 494,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,060,000 after purchasing an additional 127,684 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 6,167.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 458,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 451,157 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 2,467.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,709,000 after purchasing an additional 237,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 165,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,012,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAM traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $994.29. The stock had a trading volume of 78,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,904. The Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $290.02 and a 1-year high of $1,092.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $950.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $847.89. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 89.25 and a beta of 1.00.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

