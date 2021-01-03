$48.53 Million in Sales Expected for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) will post sales of $48.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.00 million to $49.00 million. TriState Capital posted sales of $46.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full year sales of $193.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $193.10 million to $194.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $218.48 million, with estimates ranging from $213.20 million to $222.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.42 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 10.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSC shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of TriState Capital from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of TriState Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf acquired 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.59 per share, for a total transaction of $76,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,086.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $104,782 over the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in TriState Capital by 39.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of TriState Capital by 517.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of TriState Capital by 9.8% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in TriState Capital by 5.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TriState Capital stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.40. The company had a trading volume of 102,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,614. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.58. The stock has a market cap of $519.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. TriState Capital has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $26.43.

TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

