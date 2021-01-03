$50.66 Million in Sales Expected for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) will announce sales of $50.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.15 million to $69.00 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported sales of $272.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year sales of $280.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $253.69 million to $299.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $485.55 million, with estimates ranging from $373.90 million to $640.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.24). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

SHO stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.33. 1,252,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,409,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.75. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHO. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 11,772,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,474,000 after buying an additional 5,007,079 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1,455,484.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,391,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,641,000 after buying an additional 3,391,278 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1,062.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,436,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,230 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,498,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $13,490,000.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Featured Article: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.