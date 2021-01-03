500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Cut to “Buy” at ValuEngine

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of 500.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of WBAI stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. 500.com has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.38. The firm has a market cap of $386.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.42.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter. 500.com had a negative net margin of 2,115.05% and a negative return on equity of 86.49%.

500.com Company Profile

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com, Multilotto.net, multilotto.co.uk, and multilotto.ie; and provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games, as well as secondary lottery services.

