$661.85 Million in Sales Expected for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2021

Analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will report $661.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $667.04 million and the lowest is $653.80 million. Boyd Gaming reported sales of $833.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Argus raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.76.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $42.92 on Friday. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.11.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 53,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $1,674,027.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $1,005,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at $870,288.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,226 shares of company stock worth $8,750,731 over the last three months. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 32.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 8.3% during the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

