$693.71 Million in Sales Expected for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) will post sales of $693.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $708.80 million and the lowest is $664.00 million. Floor & Decor posted sales of $527.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $684.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.31 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.82.

FND stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.85. 575,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.04. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $101.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.88.

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 48,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,064,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,316,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 7,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $633,165.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,089.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,414 shares of company stock valued at $19,811,993. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FND. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $83,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

