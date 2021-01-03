$729.65 Million in Sales Expected for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) will report $729.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gray Television’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $734.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $725.30 million. Gray Television posted sales of $579.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full-year sales of $2.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Gray Television in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other Gray Television news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 18,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $341,873.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 327,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,075,695.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 51.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 110,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the third quarter worth about $352,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 235.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 46,517 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 78.6% in the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 87,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 38,691 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 358.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 40,833 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GTN opened at $17.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.14.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

