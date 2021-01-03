$9.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will announce sales of $9.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.20 billion and the highest is $9.27 billion. Northrop Grumman posted sales of $8.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year sales of $35.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.79 billion to $35.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $37.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.44 billion to $37.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $390.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 11.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 17.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $176,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 232.3% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 71,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,430,000 after purchasing an additional 49,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 32.9% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NOC traded up $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $304.72. The stock had a trading volume of 520,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $385.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

