$969.19 Million in Sales Expected for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to post $969.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $905.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. CF Industries reported sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year sales of $4.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CF shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. HSBC lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Stephens upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CF Industries from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CF Industries from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.21.

NYSE:CF traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.71. 1,556,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $48.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, Director Celso L. White bought 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.03 per share, with a total value of $30,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,593.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CF. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 79,457 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,422,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,017,000 after buying an additional 708,962 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 63,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 10,552 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

