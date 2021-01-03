Aberdeen New Dawn (ABD.L) (LON:ABD) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $309.32

Aberdeen New Dawn (ABD.L) (LON:ABD) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $309.32 and traded as high as $325.00. Aberdeen New Dawn (ABD.L) shares last traded at $324.00, with a volume of 32,085 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63. The company has a market cap of £354.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 309.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 274.10.

Get Aberdeen New Dawn (ABD.L) alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Aberdeen New Dawn (ABD.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.16%.

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen New Dawn (ABD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen New Dawn (ABD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.