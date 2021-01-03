Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives $42.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.44.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACHC. UBS Group upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday.

ACHC stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.26. 531,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,006. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.80. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $50.99. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $833.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 31.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 15.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

