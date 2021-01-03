Achain Price Tops $0.0059 on Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Achain has a total market capitalization of $5.74 million and $2.97 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Achain has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00035979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00007126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.31 or 0.00246914 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00014459 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00024053 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $639.10 or 0.01894261 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (ACT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 979,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official website is www.achain.com . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars.

