Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) President Sells $894,150.00 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) President Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $894,150.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Julie Rubinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

On Monday, December 28th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $923,700.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $952,950.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $955,650.00.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $59.13 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $65.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.01 and a 200 day moving average of $46.62.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.58 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 246.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,723,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 26.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,933,000 after buying an additional 1,169,653 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 31.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,952,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,571,000 after buying an additional 713,320 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 235.9% during the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 839,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,825,000 after buying an additional 589,563 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 186.2% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 884,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,024,000 after buying an additional 575,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.