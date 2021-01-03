ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.30.
Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $14.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.90. The company has a market cap of $708.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.44 and a beta of 1.35. ADTRAN has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $16.18.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ADTRAN by 1,082.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ADTRAN by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.
ADTRAN Company Profile
ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.
Read More: G-20
Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.