ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $14.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.90. The company has a market cap of $708.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.44 and a beta of 1.35. ADTRAN has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $16.18.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $133.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.90 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. On average, research analysts predict that ADTRAN will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ADTRAN by 1,082.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ADTRAN by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

