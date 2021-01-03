Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company which is engaged in developing enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat inborn errors of metabolism and cancer. Its portfolio of products consists of AEB1102, AEB3103, AEB2109 and AEB4104 which are in different clinical trial phase. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AGLE. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Aeglea BioTherapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $11.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.01.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. As a group, analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGLE. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 30,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,163,000. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme which is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

