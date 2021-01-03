aelf Trading Down 1.6% This Week (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One aelf token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular exchanges. aelf has a market capitalization of $57.37 million and $16.19 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, aelf has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00041796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.81 or 0.00276051 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00028556 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014996 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $681.64 or 0.02072014 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) is a token. It launched on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official website is aelf.io

Buying and Selling aelf

aelf can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

