Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AERI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.17.

AERI stock opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.39. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 135.57% and a negative net margin of 231.05%. The company had revenue of $20.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aerie Pharmaceuticals news, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 7,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $94,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,517. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 205,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 104,282 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,340 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $907,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,706 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, dry eye, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

