AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.60.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $86.90 on Thursday. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $99.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.03 and a beta of 0.55.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in AeroVironment by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in AeroVironment by 2.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

