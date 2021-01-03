Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $497.52 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will post sales of $497.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $505.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $486.80 million. Affiliated Managers Group reported sales of $555.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Affiliated Managers Group.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $494.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.93.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,013,000 after buying an additional 31,919 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 65.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 7,869.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 40,136 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 787.5% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 170,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,708,000 after acquiring an additional 151,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 65.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 43,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMG traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.70. 245,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,647. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.91. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $103.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Affiliated Managers Group (AMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.