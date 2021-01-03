Aggreko Plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aggreko Plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARGKF. Berenberg Bank raised Aggreko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aggreko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Investec lowered Aggreko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of ARGKF opened at $8.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.46. Aggreko has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

