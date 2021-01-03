Agrello (DLT) Market Cap Hits $4.09 Million

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Agrello has traded down 49.2% against the U.S. dollar. Agrello has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and approximately $656,881.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Agrello token can now be bought for $0.0421 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00036724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.94 or 0.00248900 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00014799 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00024431 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $658.70 or 0.01930146 BTC.

Agrello Token Profile

DLT is a token. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,221,885 tokens. The official website for Agrello is www.agrello.id . Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Agrello

Agrello can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

