Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

AIRT opened at $24.90 on Thursday. Air T has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $42.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.88.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter.

In other Air T news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot purchased 22,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $431,104.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,473.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nicholas John Swenson purchased 16,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $305,340.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,413.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Air T stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 78,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. FMR LLC owned about 2.72% of Air T at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2020, this segment had 69 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

