Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AKZOY shares. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of Akzo Nobel stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.33. Akzo Nobel has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $37.19.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. The company also provides performance coatings to protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

