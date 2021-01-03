Alchemy Pay (ACH) Market Capitalization Tops $3.60 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $764,788.00 worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.33 or 0.00171508 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00025619 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00040879 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000299 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,744,077 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.