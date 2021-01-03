Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALKS. Mizuho raised shares of Alkermes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Alkermes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alkermes has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average of $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.37 and a beta of 1.20. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.40. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alkermes will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,356,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Alkermes by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 40,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

