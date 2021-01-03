ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised ALLETE from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ALLETE presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.25.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $61.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.08. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.41. ALLETE has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $84.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.90 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALE. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd bought a new position in ALLETE during the 3rd quarter worth $50,575,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in ALLETE by 5,876.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 380,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,671,000 after purchasing an additional 373,812 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in ALLETE by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 773,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,027,000 after purchasing an additional 326,373 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in ALLETE by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,109,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,393,000 after purchasing an additional 198,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ALLETE by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 894,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,282,000 after purchasing an additional 128,140 shares during the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric service in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers, as well as 15 non-affiliated municipal customers; and regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers.

