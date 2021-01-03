Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

ALIZY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

ALIZY stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. Allianz has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $25.10. The company has a market capitalization of $101.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.24.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $31.95 billion for the quarter.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

