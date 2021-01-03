Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Receives $4.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALSMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Alstom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Alstom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Alstom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Alstom alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ALSMY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.69. 105,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,840. Alstom has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $6.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.