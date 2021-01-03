Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alteryx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Alteryx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.07.

NYSE:AYX opened at $121.79 on Wednesday. Alteryx has a 52-week low of $75.17 and a 52-week high of $185.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -451.07 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.84 and a 200 day moving average of $133.37.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Alteryx’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 1,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.38, for a total value of $148,481.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $512,707.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,282,539 shares of company stock worth $261,901,660. Company insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 104.8% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alteryx by 8.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after buying an additional 19,423 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,105,000 after acquiring an additional 27,011 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

