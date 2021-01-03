Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.67.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.82. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $51.78. The company has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.89, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

