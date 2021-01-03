Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 24.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,002 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the third quarter valued at about $5,845,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 382.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 63.9% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 141,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 55,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco in the third quarter valued at about $738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameresco alerts:

In related news, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 77,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total value of $3,424,015.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,798,828.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $708,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,360,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 450,440 shares of company stock worth $19,992,976 over the last quarter. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $52.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $54.79.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $282.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.86 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

Ameresco Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.