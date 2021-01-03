Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Receives $40.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

COLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $37.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.80.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.82 million. Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,826.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Heistand purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 57,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,319. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLD. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,348,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,852 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $30,048,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 16.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,082,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,202,000 after buying an additional 566,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 61.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,288,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,984,000 after buying an additional 487,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.