Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AMGN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amgen from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Amgen from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.92.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $229.92 on Friday. Amgen has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.38. The firm has a market cap of $133.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Research analysts expect that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amgen by 19.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,949,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,493,360,000 after buying an additional 2,267,217 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Amgen by 42.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,956,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $497,356,000 after buying an additional 586,896 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amgen by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,177,107,000 after buying an additional 561,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Amgen by 68.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 979,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,508,000 after buying an additional 397,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

