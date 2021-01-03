Amon Hits Market Capitalization of $3.12 Million (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Amon has a total market cap of $3.12 million and $53,167.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Amon has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00040070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00270950 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00027509 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014787 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $677.31 or 0.02037690 BTC.

Amon Token Profile

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a token. It was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 698,320,960 tokens. The official website for Amon is amon.tech . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

