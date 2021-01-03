Analysts Anticipate Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.56 Million

Equities analysts predict that Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) will announce sales of $62.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Asana’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.40 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asana will report full-year sales of $221.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $221.10 million to $221.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $291.32 million, with estimates ranging from $289.15 million to $294.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Asana.

ASAN has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Asana from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Asana in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Asana in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of ASAN traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.55. The stock had a trading volume of 819,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,473. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.02. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $32.51.

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

