Analysts Anticipate Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $668.07 Million

Analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will report sales of $668.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $627.30 million and the highest is $721.40 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted sales of $846.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full year sales of $2.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $646.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CBRL shares. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Truist raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $133.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.78.

NASDAQ:CBRL traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.92. 247,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,775. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.05 and its 200-day moving average is $122.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $170.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at about $322,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 15.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter worth about $414,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.